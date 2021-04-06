FLORENCE — Carlton Glen Springer Jr., 66, of Florence, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness. Mr. Springer worked for many years at Coco-Cola Company and then retired from Tennessee Valley Authority. He served our country through the Alabama National Guard, 115th Signal Battalion HQ.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with burial and graveside service to follow in Greenview Memorial Park, Keith Davis will be officiating. The family respectfully request that masks be worn and physical distancing be practiced.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delora Ann Springer; father, Carlton G. Springer, Sr.; brother, Dennis Springer (Francis); daughters, Ellen Davis (Keith) and Kim Riley.
Mr. Springer is survived by his mother, Joyce Wiseman (Clarence); son, Jason Springer; grandchildren, Anastasia Springer, Aaron Springer, Tonia Klyce (Michael), Lee Riley, Tabitha Holcomb (Thomas), Danielle Martin (Austin), Brandon Davis (Emily), and Britney Williams (Marcus); brother, Steve Springer (Wimberly), sister, Jeannie Moore; step-brother, Gary Wiseman; and step-sister, Judy Mikul (Dan); several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
