RED BAY — Carman Dexter Bostick, 86, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Providence Place Assisted Living in Senatobia, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL to Lowell and Lorine Bullen Bostick. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bay, AL where he served as Deacon, Chairman of the Deacons and Deacon Emeritus. He also served as a member of Gideon International. He was a veteran of the US Army and then retired from the Army National Guard as Chief Warrant Officer after 39 years of total military service.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 18, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Red Bay with Bro. Bill Harper and Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jo Bostick of Red Bay; four children, Rita Dowdle (David) of Senatobia, MS, Dianne Baer (Ron) of Brandon, MS, Jon Bostick (Angela) of Hattiesburg, MS and Lynne Moody (Miles) of Boone, NC; nine grandchildren, Annah Mary Summy (Steve), John David Dowdle (Becky), Carmen Keen (Jeremy), Brian Baer (Laine), Brett Baer (Lauren), Christina Bostick, Katie Bostick, Brennen Moody and Anneliese Moody; eight great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Bostick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack Bostick.
Pallbearers will be David Brown, Glen Vinson, Billy Bolton, Norris Rogers, Wesley Thigpen, Danny McKinney, J.C. Weeks and Scott Eubanks. Honorary pallbearers will be Eucellis Underwood, Howard McKee and the members of his Sunday School class.
Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 12-1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Red Bay, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 616 Red Bay, AL 35582.
Commented