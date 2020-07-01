TUSCUMBIA — Carmen Nava Ruiz, 66, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away June 26, 2020. Visitation will be today, July 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 2, 2020 5-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Russellville. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. He enjoyed farming and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel Ruiz and Timotea Nava and son, Jose Arturo Ruiz.
He is survived by his wife, Elva Ruiz; sons, J Carmen Ruiz, Jr. (Lupe), Alberto Ruiz (Olivia), and Rodrigo Ruiz; daughters, Veronica Georgina Ruiz, Yadira Ruiz, and Timotea Ruiz (Saul Roman); 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
