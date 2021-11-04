LEXINGTON — Carmon A. “Gramps” Howard, 86, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Carmon was a 1953 graduate of Lexington High School and served in the United States Air Force in Tachikawa, Japan. He retired from Reynolds Alloys and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lexington.
Visitation for Mr. Howard will be Friday, November 5, 2021 from 11-1 at the First Baptist Church of Lexington with the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Nebo Cemetery. Gary Dan Williams and Jeff Cruse will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Daniel Lash, Brett Sams, Ryan Howard, Luke Howard, Alan Lash, Jonathan Howard and Brent Fulks.
Carmon was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Elsie Howard; siblings, Carole Sams, Don Howard and Jerry Howard. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annette Slaton Howard; children, Shawn (Denise) Howard, Ted (Cheryl) Lash, Pam (Rickey) Ritter; grandchildren, Alan Lash, Roxy Day, Lorrie Cook, Camille Williams, Caroline Fulks, Daniel Slaton Lash, Luke Howard, Marissa Howard; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Anna, Matilda, Meredith, Lucy, Gus and Grant.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health and Hospice for all their care and support.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Howard family.
