RUSSELLVILLE — We are sad to announce the passing of our loving husband and father, Carmon “Tracy” Underwood. He left his earthly walk of life Friday, August 11, 2023, after an extended illness. Even though a failing heart and lungs took him away from this earth his memory will forever remain in our hearts, and he will be greatly missed. Daddy enjoyed sharing his love of playing the guitar and singing to his family and friends. He loved to impersonate Johnny Cash and George Jones. He could always make us laugh with his wittiness and sense of humor even when he was sick. He would always say, “I’m ok, don’t worry about me, I love you baby. We love you daddy and will carry you in our hearts forever.
