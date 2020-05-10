ROGERSVILLE — Carnell Cyndrage Murks Kelley , age 91 of Rogersville, AL passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at home. She was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL, a beautician and a member of Center Star United Methodist Church.
Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Greg Cook will he officiating. Burial will follow in Barkley Cemetery.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge of all arrangements.
Survivors are, one son, Alan Keith Kelley and wife Ilonna Hunt Kelley ,Rogersville, AL; two grandchildren, Celia Danielle Kelley Mothershed(Matt) and Eric Abrahm Kelley (Rebecea); and two great grandchildren, Eden Mothershed Flazel and Grace Kelley.
Special Thanks To Hospice Of North Alabam* For Their Loving Care.
