FLORENCE — Carol Ann Adcox, 61 years old of Florence, AL passed away July 20, 2020.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carol was born March 22, 1959, in Chicago, IL to T.B. and Helen Adcox.
She was preceded in death in by her parents.
Carol is survived by her siblings, Dorothy Buckner, Mary Adcox, Roy Adcox, Nichalos Adcox, and Jennifer Crawley; her nieces and nephews, Helen Rogers, Adam Powers, Michael Powers, Faith Cummings, Brittany Adcox, Charles Adcox, Crystal Adcox, Tony Adcox, Matthew Adcox, Johnathan Adcox, Timothy Adcox, Bobby Jo Lawler, Jennifer Pfieffer, Stevie Beth Adcox, and Rebecca Adcox; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
