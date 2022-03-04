COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Carol Ann Gannon, 74, died March 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with burial in Deerfield Cemetery. She was retired owner/operator of the Little Debbie Snacks route in Columbia, TN.

