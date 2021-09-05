BIRMINGHAM — Carol Ann McCoy died on September 2, 2021 at her home in Birmingham, Alabama. Carol was born to the late James H. and Mary Ann McCoy of Leighton. Carol graduated from Colbert Co. High School in 1972 and earned a B.A. from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 1976. She received her J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1979. After clerking for State Supreme Court Justice James H. Faulkner, Carol joined Liberty National Life Insurance Company (now Globe Life) in Birmingham in 1980 as a corporate attorney. She achieved the rank of Corporate Sr. Vice President, Associate Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. She retired from Globe Life in October 2020.
Active in professional societies and the legal community, Carol also volunteered her time and talents to other causes, such as fighting childhood cancer and arthritis. She believed in the power of learning, supporting scholarships and mentoring. Her passions included traveling, cooking, entertaining, reading, and needlework. She loved the arts, enjoying music, theatre, museums, and gardens. Carol was a proud citizen, faithful church member, staunch friend, and loving daughter and sister.
Carol is survived by her brother, James W. McCoy (Lynn); sister, Marie Watts (Ken); sister, Freida McCoy; nieces, Eileen Propes and Catherine Merrity (Perry); nephew, Thomas J. McCoy (Desirae); uncle, Lee Mac Gotcher; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL on Sept. 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will follow on Sept. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia. Carol’s memorial service will be held at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Homewood, AL on Sept. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn during these events.
In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are invited to make a donation in Carol’s memory to a cause or charity that she would have liked.
