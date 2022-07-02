MUSCLE SHOALS — Carol Ann Whiteside, 71, died June 28, 2022. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. Ms. Whiteside will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Bethel Colbert Church Cemetery, Leighton. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals directing.

