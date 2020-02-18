FLORENCE — Jewel Carol Boren was born on September 25, 1941, in Murray Kentucky to Gordon R. and Jewel (Lyons) Greenup. She departed this life on February 16, 2020, at home with her husband and children surrounding her. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn twin brothers; infant brother, James Dale; and younger brother, Gordon “Chuck” Greenup.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Dale Lee Boren, whom she married August 20, 1960; sons, Jimmy Dale (Tracey) of Madison, AL and Gregory Thomas (Pam) of Florence, AL; daughter, Andrea Lynne Mayo (Miles) of South Fulton, TN; grandchildren, Amy Lynn Hardin (Matthew) of Madison, Clayton “Clay” Lee Boren (Hannah) of Nashville, Kerry Daniel Boren of Madison, Charles Thomas “Tot” Boren of Nashville, and Joshua Harrison Mayo of South Fulton; great-granddaughter, Andie Elizabeth Hardin of Madison; and sister, Linda Dalton of Nashville.
Carol was a member of the Florence Boulevard Church of Christ for 40 years where she served as a Bible Class teacher and as a helpmate to her husband as a faithful deacon and elder’s wife.
The family received friends on Monday, February 17 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be today, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. The body will lie in state one hour before the funeral. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Clay Boren, Kerry Boren, Tot Boren, Joshua Mayo and Matthew Hardin; and friends, Bruce Rivers, Milton Kirby and Sammy Fritts. Honorary pallbearer will be Marty James.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice for the love and support they provided for our mom and dad during the last few months.
Memorials may be made in recognition of our beloved mother to North Alabama Children’s Home (P.O. Box 2652, Florence, AL 35630) or Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders of North Alabama (P.O. Box 1608, Florence, AL 35630)
