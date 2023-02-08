RUSSELLVILLE — Carol Butler Harris, 71, died February 6, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Russellville United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you