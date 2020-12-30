KENTUCKY — Carol Dean Broadfoot Palmer, formerly of Florence, AL passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020. There will be no formal service.
Born November 8, 1932 in the Central Heights community of Lauderdale (AL) County, Mrs. Palmer was the second of six children of Floyd and Rebecca Carroll Broadfoot. Mrs. Palmer is survived by her husband of 65 years, James H. “Jim” Palmer and their son, John Floyd Palmer. Other surviving members include brother, Howard R. “Buddy” Broadfoot (Rose); sister, Mary Emily Broadfoot Miller (Edgar Bryan); and brother, John Michael Broadfoot, all of Florence.
Mrs. Palmer attended Pleasant Hill Methodist Church during her early years. She was a graduate of Central High School and Larimore Business College in Florence. She took her first job at age 18 at State National Bank of Florence riding the Joiner Bus the 10 miles to work and back home each day.
Mrs. Palmer had a wonderful childhood growing up in Lauderdale County. Her life involved spending time with her many friends, cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as grandparents. She was a good student who often made the honor roll at Central. At age 20, she was crowned Miss Lauderdale County Maid of Cotton.
Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lynn Carol, along with her older brother, David Eugene Broadfoot (age 17 days), and younger brother, Floyd Gary Broadfoot.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Alzheimer Research on the web at: act.alz.org/donate.
Commented