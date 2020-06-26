ROGERSVILLE
Carol Griffin Bedingfield, 73, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was a 1965 graduate of Lauderdale County High School.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Wallace Cemetery with David O’Connell officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Heard, Fisher Heard, Chuck Stevens, Jesse Tarpley, Lee Bedingfield and Darren Griffin.
Mrs. Bedingfield was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Ruby Rose Griffin; father and mother-in-law, Brady and Tootise Bedingfield. She is survived by her husband, Barry Bedingfield; daughter, Sandra B. (Danny) Heard; granddaughter, Alexandria Kellner; grandson, Fisher Heard; sisters, Linda Chambers, Ann Duke and Sheila (Gerald) Ridgeway; brother, Darren Griffin; sisters-in-law, Julia Bedingfield and Patsy Bedingfield; five nephews and seven nieces; special pet, Jake; numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rogersville Public Library.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Bedingfield family.
