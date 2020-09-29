LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Carol Hicks, 69, died September 28, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 7 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.