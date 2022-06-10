MUSCLE SHOALS
Carol Louise Katic, 74, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away May 31, 2022. Visitation will be June 11th, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Carl Malm will be officiating.
She was a member of Old Brick Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Hi Neighbors, president of Hi Neighbors for 2008-2010, Friends and Readers of Hi Neighbors and she led that group for several years. Also, she was a member of Arts Alive. Carol and Frank loved to travel the world, the only place they didn’t get to was South America.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Hazel Mishler.
Carol is survived by her husband of 45 years, Frank Katic; daughter, Christina Forbes (Michael); son, Michael Katic (Lizzie); two fur babies, Mazie and Abby; grandsons, Steven Katic, Robert Katic, and Thomas Katic; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Terri Griffin.
Thanks to our special friends, Frank and Rosemary Jess, Steve and Heidi Hauck, Jan Schroeder, and Carol’s cousins, Brenda and Deb. Family would also like to thank Shoals Hospice.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented