MUSCLE SHOALS

Carol Louise Katic, 74, died May 31, 2022. Visitation will be June 11th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of Frank Katic.

