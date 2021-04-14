SHEFFIELD — Carol Lynn Carpenter, 55, died April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Railroad Cemetery.

