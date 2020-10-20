HEMPHILL, TEXAS — Carol Mary Autin Sprouse, 73, died October 15, 2020. Visitation will be today from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Old Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

