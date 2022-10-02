FLORENCE — Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bill Bagents and Austin Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael H. Medley; mother, Mary Lou Parker; sons, James Allan Medley (Angi), and Kevin Andre Medley (ShJuanda); sister, Linda Patterson; grandchildren, Mercedes Beckman (Justin), Anastasia Burns (Andy), Kolton Medley, Lauren Spencer (Dustin), Paisley Medley, Remington Medley, Amanda Campbell, and John St. Clair; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Medley was preceded in death by her father, Oscar F. Parker; and brother, Richard Parker.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
