F.10.2.22 Carol Medley.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bill Bagents and Austin Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael H. Medley; mother, Mary Lou Parker; sons, James Allan Medley (Angi), and Kevin Andre Medley (ShJuanda); sister, Linda Patterson; grandchildren, Mercedes Beckman (Justin), Anastasia Burns (Andy), Kolton Medley, Lauren Spencer (Dustin), Paisley Medley, Remington Medley, Amanda Campbell, and John St. Clair; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Medley was preceded in death by her father, Oscar F. Parker; and brother, Richard Parker.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.