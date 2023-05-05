FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Carol Price McGee, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and cherished friend passed away on May 3, 2023 in Friendswood, Texas at the age of 80. She was born on August 4th, 1942 in Huntsville, Alabama, daughter of Howard Wayne Sr. and Ruth Broadway Price.
Carol grew up along the foothills of the Monte Sano Mountain and began traveling the world shortly after high school. She received her undergraduate degree from University of North Alabama and master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. During this time, she married Dr. Jerry C. McGee, Sr., her husband of 60 years, and began working as an English teacher or librarian across several schools in the south United States as well as South America, Aruba and Mexico City.
Carol was a devoted mother to her two sons, Jerry C. McGee Jr. (and his wife Christa) and Samuel P. McGee (and his wife Stephanie). She was also a proud grandmother to her five grandchildren, Bronte, Madeline, Caroline, Maxwell and Malorie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Wayne Sr. and Ruth Broadway Price; her brother, Howard Wayne Price Jr.; and her husband, Dr. Jerry C. McGee Sr.
Carol was an avid reader and a wonderful cook, always eager to prepare everyone’s favorite meal.
Although she is no longer with us, her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved her. She will always be remembered as someone that was beautiful both inside and out and her impact on the lives of those she touched will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel, burial will follow in Florence City Cemetery.
