ROGERSVILLE — Caroline Carol Suski, 73, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Visitation for Ms. Suski will be at Rogersville Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11th from 1 to 3 p.m. with funeral service following. Roger Reed will be officiating. Burial will be held in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cruise Suski, Race Suski, Danny Suski, Doug Suski, David Suski and Vergil McBay.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Peggy Kurek; and son, Joel Suski. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Leslie) Suski and Doug (Jenny) Suski; grandchildren, Cruise, Race and Anessa.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Ms. Suski’s family.
