Caroline Craver, age 93, of Florence, AL, formerly of Altoona, PA passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 1:00-2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Mass to follow.
Mrs. Craver was a member of the Hi Neighbor Club.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Adrian Craver; five children, Barbara Fleck (Terry), Susan Bell, Janice Kost (Tony), Karen Pentz (Mahlon) and Alan Craver (Brent Holten); sister-in-law, Jeanie Watt; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; her loving cat, Beau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
You may sign the guest register at sprywiliams.com
