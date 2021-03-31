FLORENCE
Caroline Denise Kelsey of Florence, born and died on March 28, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, infant daughter of Hunter and Rebecca Kelsey; granddaughter of James “Jimmy” and Sandra Futrell, Robert and Emily Kelsey, and Holly Eck (Tommy).
Pallbearers will be Nick Coppock and Jonathon Stevenson. Honorary pallbearers will be Harley Futrell, Will Kelsey and Stephen Kelsey.
She was loved by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-grandparents.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Service will conclude with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Florence. Officiating will be Dan Holt.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented