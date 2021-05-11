FLORENCE — Carolyn Adele Turner, 82, died May 7, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

