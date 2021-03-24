RUSSELLVILLE — Carolyn Allen, 67 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away March 22, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother Jim Lumpkin officiating. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Carolyn was born September 26, 1953, in Franklin County, AL to Frances Holliman.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Miles Allen; grandson, Alex Pedro; and her brother, Thomas Holliman.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Mandy Sanchez (Pedro Garcia), Clara Osorio, Benjamin Allen, and Tony Allen; her siblings, Jody Holliman, Arthur Holliman, Billy Holliman, and Roger Holliman; her grandchildren, J.C. Osorio, Samantha Osorio, Christian Osorio, Carmen Sanchez, and Isiac Sanchez; and four great-grandchildren; and her close friend, Deb Miller.
Pallbearers will be Christian Osorio, Jamie Burnett, Juan Osorio, Iziah Osorio, German Osorio, and Jesus Rocha.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially her nurse Tammy, for the love and care of their mother.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
