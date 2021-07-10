SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Carolyn Ann Gwin, 76, died July 8, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at New Salem Church of God. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in New Salem Cemetery. She was a member of New Salem Church of God.

