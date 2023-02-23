ANDERSON — Carolyn Ann Stewart, 82, died February 21, 2023. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Harmon Cemetery, Lexington, at 12:30 p.m.

