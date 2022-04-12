FLORENCE — Carolyn Jean Beasley, 69, of Florence, passed away, Thursday April 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Buddy Beasley; brother-in-law, Doyle Hayes.
Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Laura Leigh Beasley Garner (Michael W. Sr), Beverly Ann Beasley Hayes; aunt, Pat Mason; nieces and nephews, Michael Wesley Garner Jr, Amanda Lois Garner, Bradley Wayne Hayes and Leigh Ann Hayes.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund in her honor.
