SUMMERTOWN, TENN.

Carolyn Beth Scott, 66, died September 14, 2020. Visitation is Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. She was a member of Summertown Baptist Church.

