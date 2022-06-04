KILLEN — Carolyn Sue Clemmons, age 79, of Killen, passed away June 1, 2022. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 12, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Center Star Church of Christ. A celebration of her life will follow at 3:00 p.m., with Brother Bill Lyons and Tony Chaney officiating.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Freddie; daughter, Regina Aston; parents, John Henry and Naomi Parker; brother, Jimmy Parker; and sister, AquillaParker.
Survivors include her daughter, Sophia Clemmons; grandchildren, Kayla Aston Slate and husband, Brad, and Bethanie Aston; great-grandchildren, Brodie and Lola Slate and Ellison and Levin McHargue; sister, Jane Behel and husband, Eddie; brothers, David Parker and wife, Brenda, Cloyd Parker, and Douglas Parker and wife, Janice; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Sue was a member of Center Star Church of Christ and was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
