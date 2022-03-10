NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Carolyn Cole McCollum passed away on March 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN, after sustaining severe head injuries from a fall at her home in Franklin, TN.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Chapel in Florence, AL. Graveside services will follow at Florence City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Rudy Guess officiating.
Carolyn was born on September 24, 1935, to Roy and Lizzie Hitchcock Cole in Florence, AL. She joined two older brothers, Billy and Jimmy Cole, in moves to Dayton and Knoxville, TN, following their father’s employment, before settling permanently back in Florence. Carolyn was a 1953 graduate of Coffee High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Florence State Teachers College (University of North Alabama), receiving the Turris Fidelis Key, the university’s highest honor, at her graduation. Carolyn went on to receive a Master of Arts degree in elementary education and an Education Specialist Degree (Ed.S) in supervision and curriculum development from George Peabody College for Teachers (Vanderbilt University).
Carolyn’s career in public education spanned 28 years, working as a classroom teacher, reading supervisor and Director of Elementary Curriculum for the Florence City School System from 1969-1982. She was also actively involved in the accreditation of elementary schools throughout North Alabama, serving as a consultant and chairman of visiting committees.
Carolyn retired from full-time employment after she married Jim McCollum, a chemical engineer with TVA’s Fertilizer Development Center in Muscle Shoals, in 1980. She gained two stepchildren, Jimmy McCollum and Melinda McCollum Sparks, with the marriage, and several years later, two adored grandchildren, Andrew and Adam Sparks. She and Jim enjoyed 25 years together traveling, volunteering with their church and community organizations, and nurturing their grandchildren. Carolyn and Jim organized many days of fishing on the banks of the Tennessee River, field trips to local landmarks, arts and crafts activities or just watching planes land at the small Muscle Shoals Airport when the boys visited each summer. Carolyn was also very active in the lives of her much-loved nieces, nephews and younger cousins, sharing in their development as a fun and caring aunt.
At heart, Carolyn was always a gifted teacher. She was well-known for giving programs to community organizations, church groups, garden clubs, and her Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority with program topics ranging from international flags, to hummingbirds, to Bible history timelines. A devout Christian and life-long member of the United Methodist Church, she was active in the ministries of North Wood UMC, Florence; Highland UMC, Sheffield, AL; First UMC, Tuscumbia, AL; and after moving to Franklin, to be closer to her stepdaughter, Melinda, Franklin First UMC. She led numerous Bible studies, Sunday School classes, United Methodist Women circles, children’s choirs and vacation Bible schools during her lifetime.
Carolyn remained active and independent, even into her 80s, traveling on her own to visit family in the Carolinas, and during her five years in Franklin, joining in volunteer activities at the library, the local ADK teaching sorority, attending Nashville Symphony concerts and taking watercolor lessons. Carolyn loved music, was a skilled pianist and artist, excellent seamstress and gardener, and always up for a competitive game of cards or Monopoly. She was a warm, loving friend to many, including her “good ole girls” in the Quad-Cities, AL.
Carolyn Cole McCollum is survived by her stepchildren, James A. McCollum, Jr., Tuscumbia, AL; Melinda McCollum Sparks (Mark), Franklin, TN; grandsons, Andrew Sparks (Joyce), Birmingham, AL; Adam Sparks, Florence; brother, James C. Cole (Kitty), Winston-Salem, NC; nieces, Robin Cole, Melissa Brown and Catherine Baldwin; and nephews, Bill Cole and James Cole, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. McCollum; and brother, William H. Cole, Hendersonville, NC.
Memorials are suggested to the Lizzie Hitchcock Cole Educational Fund at UNA and SIFAT (Servants in Faith and Technology), 2944 County Road, Lineville, AL 36266, or the charity of your choice.
Rest In Peace, good and faithful servant Carolyn Cole McCollum, reunited with your loved ones and the cloud of witnesses in Christ’s heavenly kingdom.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented