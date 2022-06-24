ATHENS

Carolyn Coleman Haynes, 86, died June 22, 2022. Her service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.