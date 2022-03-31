FLORENCE — Carolyn Denise Morris, 67, died March 28, 2022. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia with burial in Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton. The body will be placed in the church at 2 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

