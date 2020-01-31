RUSSELLVILLE — Carolyn Diane Moore, 69, of Russellville, AL, passed away at her residence on January 29, 2020. Born in Franklin County, AL, she was a homemaker.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, January 31, 2020, at Bethsaida Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Stanley Hargett and Terry Bendall officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Dale R. Moore; children, Tina Kimbrough, Angie Grimes and Loretta Sikes; stepdaughters, Heather Cox, Faith Swinney, Charlotte Mitchell; stepsons, Doyle Moore, Zack Moore and Matthew Moore; sisters, Betty Jo Allen and Eloise Heaps; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd E. Myrick and Mary Thornton Myrick; brother, Bob Myrick; sister, Martha June Williams and fathers of her children, Jerry Miller and Archie Ray Moore.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
