TUSCUMBIA — Carolyn “Dotson” Agee, 82, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Due to Covid there will be a private service for the immediate family. Pastor Danny Stanford will be officiating.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Carolyn was a prayer warrior and a faithful servant of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Zuriel Dotson; husband, Robert Agee; and brothers, Lawrence and Charles Dotson.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Bowers Hopson (Michael) and Lynn Bowers Vandiver (Daniel); stepdaughter, Sharon Agee; sisters, Marge Dotson and Betty Pickell; grandchildren, Tyler Henson, Courtney Vandiver, and Jay Vandiver (Anna); great- grandchildren, Jordan Henson and soon to arrive Piper Vandiver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Isaiah 53: 4-5 Surely He has borne our griefs And carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed Him stricken, Smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 3407 Oakland Ave., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
