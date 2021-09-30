PHIL CAMPBELL — Carolyn Elizabeth Pennington, 78, died September 24 2021. Memorial service will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Russellville. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

