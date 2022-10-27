F.10.27.22 Carolyn Stegall.jpg

FLORENCE — Carolyn Faye Stegall, age 80, of Florence, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Beatrice Stegall.

Survivors are her daughters, Tammie Hines (Donnie) and Shanna Blevins (Ray); sister, Peggy Crosslin; brother, Johnny Stegall, Jr.; grandchildren, B.J. Hines, Robyn Vaden (Dakota), Jessica Dennis, and Tommy Blevins; three great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was employed with Rel Toc and Mitchell-Hollingsworth. She was of the Baptist faith.

