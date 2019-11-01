SHEFFIELD — Carolyn Faye Durham, 67, of Sheffield, passed away on October 30, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Sheffield, Alabama. The funeral service will immediately follow with Bro. Howard Wilson officiating.
Carolyn was a native of Sheffield and a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and “Ninny” to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don “Mousey” Durham; and her parents, Marvin and Dimple McDougal.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Andy Durham (Rebecca); daughters, Sheryl McCaig and Rebecca Spencer (Richard); brother, Joseph McDougal; sister, Barbara Hogland; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
