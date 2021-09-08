TUSCUMBIA — Carolyn Flanagan Stanfield, 74, passed to her heavenly home on September 6, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Springs Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Carolyn’s intense love for her family, faith in Jesus, and fighting spirit always made it appear as though her yoke was easy and her burden light. She fought cancer for many years, but no longer has to. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Lorene Tucker, and son, Bennett Flanagan.
Many loved ones will mourn the loss of her presence, including her husband, Bobby Stanfield; son, Lydell Flanagan (Tena); stepson, Todd Stanfield (Carla); and stepdaughter, Melodie Smith. Carolyn leaves behind many dearly loved grandchildren, Cramer, Tanner, Hunter, and Spencer Flanagan, Makayla Flanagan, MaRanda Tucker, Margee Stanfield, and Mollie Smith. Carolyn’s grandchildren blessed her with seven great-grands. Carolyn has seven siblings, including two sisters, Pat Knotts and Martha Ann Tucker, who lovingly cared for her during sickness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolyn’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
