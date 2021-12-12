FLORENCE — Carolyn Hall Fuller, age 91, of Florence, AL passed away on Thursday, December 09, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Carolyn was known as the cookie lady in Russellville. She began baking and sharing cookies in the late 1950’s. She would have 4 generations of families visit her each and every Halloween. She always had a smile on her face and brought a contagious joy to each and every person she met. She never met a stranger. She will be tremendously missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Verlon Hall the father of her sons and Willie Fuller; parents, Enos and Bessie (Counts) Sneed; brother, Billy Gene Snead; and great grandson, Aiden Bundy.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Larry Hall (Linda), David Hall (Cindy); grandchildren; Jason Hall (Jennifer), Justin Hall (Kit), Dawn Bundy (Scotty), Dana Hall, Steven Danley, and Michael Danley (Briana); great-grandchildren; Wes Hall, Conner Hall, Alex Hall, Greyson Bundy, and Xavier Bundy; brother, Leland Sneed ( Annette); and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Derek Washington and Bro. Thomas Loyd officiating the service. Burial will be at Duncan Creek Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Wes Hall, Conner Hall, Alex Hall, Steven Danley, Michael Danley and Greyson Bundy.
The Hall family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for your sympathy in our time of grief. Thank you for your love and support. Your thoughts and prayers after the loss of our beloved Mother have been felt by us all.
A Special thanks from family to the Doctors, Nurses, and Physical Therapists at Florence Nursing Home and the staff on the 5th floor at North Alabama Medical Center.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
