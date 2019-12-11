SHEFFIELD
Carolyn Jean Gallender, age 83, of Sheffield passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Mrs. Gallender was a teacher for 28 years in the area of home economics after earning a BS in dietetics and an MS in foods from Ball State University. For 20 years she worked in polymer chemistry for the family owned business, Polymer Ag, located in Fresno, California. She was also a published author.
She enjoyed entertaining, cooking and serving family and friends. She loved to travel at home and abroad. During her 63 years of marriage, she was always involved in the church by teaching, counseling and serving on committees and boards.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William Henry and Rosemae Newton; son, Randall Gallender; and brother, Don Newton.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Demos Gallender; grandchildren, Abby and Sam Sturm; brothers, Delton Newton and wife, Dorothy Jean of Killen, and Jim Newton and wife, Jan of Florence; and sister-in-law, Janet Newton of Athens.
A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Community Church, 663 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, with Dr. Jeffery Frymire officiating.
Memorials may be made to support children’s ministry at Parkway Community Church. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
