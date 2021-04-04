LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Carolyn Green Frazier, 68, died April 2, 2021. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mimosa Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a Pharmacist for over 40 years.

