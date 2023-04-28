FLORENCE — Carolyn E. Hill, 86, of Florence died Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m.-noon, at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at noon, in the chapel. Burial will be private at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

