TUSCUMBIA
Carolyn Holt, 77, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Joe Suddith officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Owen “Dicky” Holt; parents, Woodrow and Mary Alice Yerbey; brother, Melburn Yerbey; and sister, Almeda Sheffield.
She is survived by her children, LaDecca Holt Wallace (Danny) and Greg Holt; grandchildren, Danlee and Carlee Wallace; special nieces (who were more like daughters), Natalie Perez (Carlos), MeLeah Suddith (Joe), and Allisyn Suddith (Blaine); and family friend, June Lang.
Pallbearers will be Danlee Wallace, Carlos Perez, Joe Suddith, and Keith Nichelson. Glenn Black and Gene Cleveland will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colbert County Animal Shelter, 5010 Missouri St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
