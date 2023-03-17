Carolyn Hughlett VanSant of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, died at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William Lawrence VanSant; her brothers, William Lawrence VanSant, Jr and George Marshall VanSant.
She is survived by three nieces, Evelyn VanSant Mauldin, and husband, Fennel, Leighton, AL; Martha VanSant Zuelke and Mary Marshall VanSant, Tuscumbia, AL; two great-nieces, Elizabeth Zuelke, Nashville, TN and Mary Hurston Zuelke, Spartanburg, SC; and many (dear) North Street Friends.
Carolyn was raised in Hinton, West Virginia. She attended Greenbrier College for Women in Lewisburg, W VA and The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She graduated from UNC in 1951 and worked for the UNC Hospital system in the Human Resources department until retirement. She was an active member of the Chapel of The Cross Episcopal Church.
Memorial donations can be made to Independent Animal Rescue, PO Box 14323, Durham 27709, The Chapel of the Cross or your favorite charity
A Requiem service will be held at a later date at The Chapel of The Cross, Chapel Hill.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
