ROGERSVILLE — Carolyn Jane Page Harris, 70, died November 20, 2022. A Memorial Service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.