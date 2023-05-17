MOULTON — Carolyn Jean Strickland, 69, died May 15, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Moulton Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

