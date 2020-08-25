FLORENCE — Carolyn Jeanette Lewis, 45, died August 23, 2020. Public viewing Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Galilee Cemetery, Leighton.

