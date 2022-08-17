RED BAY — Carolyn L. Brown Stanford, 57, died August 15, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery, Golden, MS.

